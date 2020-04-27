The first of the four suspects indicted for the murder of South Florida rap favorite XXXTentacion has written a letter to the judge asking to be granted bond out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

Dedrick Williams requested the release from Judge Michael Usan, alleging that he could easily contract COVID-19 because of his weak immune system.

According to TMZ, Williams wrote to Usan, “I am sending you this letter to save my life.” He claims a deputy at the Broward County jail infected an inmate with the deadly virus and says he’s scared because he says nobody is being tested at the jail.

Williams says he is being held because of a violation of probation but continues to claim his innocence in regards to the death of XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy.

Williams was indicted by a grand jury along with three others for first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm in the death of Onfroy.

24-year-old Williams, who has 11 felonies on his rap sheet, also has hopes that his extensive history with the Judge Usan will help earn him some buddy points. “Since the age of 17 I’ve had you as a judge. I am now 24. Never have I missed court or failed a drug test since being in your courtroom,” says Williams in his letter to Usan.

As previously reported XXXTentacion was shot and killed as he left a motorcycle dealership in June 2018. He was only 20 years old.