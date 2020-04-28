All of R. Kelly’s worst nightmares are now a reality, as his continuous fight to get out of jail keeps getting knocked down, his last alibi is crumbling right before his eyes.

His former live-in girlfriend, Azriel Clary, had a fight with her sister-wife, Joycelyn Savage, and now she plans to detail the last five years of her life with Kelly and Savage.

Following the groundbreaking success of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary, many networks approached Clary with the opportunity to bring her story to the small screen. But the 22-year-old is venting on her YouTube channel instead.

She shared a video titled, “Intro – My Last 5 Years” and promised to detail everything from her daily routine, to the studio, lifestyle, manipulation, and all the burning topics that we’re all dying to know.

“Truthfully, I just feel like this man is in his 50s, k? And I am not the first person this man has done this to, ok? This is something that’s been happening since the 90s. This is something that’s been happening way before Aaliyah,” she said. “If he really wanted to change, he would spend millions and millions of dollars on a therapist and on getting help.”

Azriel Clary’s video is packed with receipts and she advised for you to “grab your popcorn” because she’s going to tell us how he tried to put the cult allegations on her and Savage.

Check it out: