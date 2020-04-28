Do you have plans on Thursday? Nah? Good. Krayzie Bone will represent Bone Thugs-n Harmony and DJ Paul will hold down Three 6 Mafia in an Instagram Live battle.



The battle does not appear to be a part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s VERZUZ series, but that does not stop the celebration of “over 50 combined years of hits” as Krayzie suggests on Instagram.



The battle is set for Thursday, April 30 at 8 pm EST and you will also be able to cop merch. You can see the announcement below.

