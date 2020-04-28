Chris Brown and Young Thug have been dibbling and dabbling in the music scene ever since the release of their individual studio albums, Indigo and So Much Fun. For the fans who just can’t get enough, the two artists will be collaborating for a mixtape of their own titled Slim & B that is expected to release on the festive holiday, Cinco De Mayo.

Breezy took to his social media to post the Slim & B image with the caption, “5th DAY OF THE 5th MONTH,” tagging the Slim God himself. Fans have been anticipating the upcoming mixtape since the announcement that Chris Brown has made at the beginning of the month. “ME AND THUGGA THUGGA @thuggerthugger1 Got a mixtape coming soon,” the singer announced.

What can fans expect of the joint mixtape? Maybe Thugger will show fans that he can hold a tune and Breezy will come through with his bars. Maybe the singers will give fans the best of both worlds. Stay tuned on May 5th to find out!