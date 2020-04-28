A number of celebrities are participating in the #AllInChallenge to help those that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus. Ciara and Russell Wilson have decided to partake in the festivities.

The power couple launched an auction, and the highest bidder will win a double date with them. The top bidder cashed out $240,000 just to meet the singer and Seahawks quarterback.

If you’re sitting at home unemployed, in a small apartment reading this during the pandemic the numbers will sound crazy. But thankfully the proceeds are going to charity and Ciara and her hubby will make a special (wealthy) fans’ day.

How much would you pay to go on a date with your favorite celebrity couple?

