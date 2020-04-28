According to SoCal’s Press-Telegram, super-producer Dr. Dre and music exec Jimmy Iovine will be donating money for coronavirus testing and free meals in Dre’s hometown of Compton, CA.

Compton Mayor Aja Brown released a statement yesterday, stating, “Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have always been great advocates and supporters of the City of Compton. Increasing access to food and vital healthcare are some of the most important ways we can make an impact for our community in this time of need.”

Speaking about Dre’s continuous contributions to his hometown, Brown said, Brown said, “Dr. Dre is a gamechanger, a constant source of support for our community seen and unseen. He’s always there for our community, each and every time I call and for that I am eternally thankful. Whether he’s donating behind the scenes to ensure that Compton treasures like the Compton Cowboys’ Jr. Equestrian Center remain intact during this crisis or funding a state of the art youth performing arts center, Dr. Dre is a champion for our city.”