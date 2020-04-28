Drake closed out the Canadian television special for COVID-19 relief, Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble. The Toronto rapper revealed that he was in the hospital last week.

Some of the country’s biggest stars participated in the special including Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, and more.

Speaking to millions of people from his hometown, the 6 God thanked the frontline worker for their fearless work. He revealed that they took care of him last week when he was hospitalized for an ankle injury.

Speaking of his experience the Scorpion rapper said the “moral, the smiles, the high spirits” at the hospital were “incredible,” and cited that essential workers are the “glue holding us all together.”

Drake ended the PSA with a message urging his fans to use this downtime to work on their craft. “I want to urge everybody, in their own space to find the silver lining. What I mean when I say that is if you have a craft that can be worked on from home, it is an amazing thing to keep on working, keep your mind stimulated.”

Drake thanks frontline workers on Canada’s Stronger Together special. pic.twitter.com/9fnYzu4a0X — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) April 27, 2020

The “Toosie Slide” rapper says he’s working on his album and he’s been more focused now because of the quarantine.