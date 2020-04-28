Lil Durk heard his fans ask for more music and he is delivering, announcing his upcoming album Just Cause Y’all Waited 2. The album is the sequel to the 2018 mixtape, which dropped during a label transition.



The new release is set to arrive on May 8 from Only The Family and Alamo Records and is teased by the new video for the single “Viral Moment.”

“This sh*t was different, we was together like 10 years ago

And I don’t talk to a lot of n****s, but they still the bros

The ones I ain’t talk to like that back then know they still hoes

And some n****s try to hide they hate but that sh*t still shows.”

The new album comes with merch and is released just ahead of the No Auto Durk project that will drop with Metro Boomin.