If you’re a Notorious B.I.G. fan and you thought that you knew every single verse ever released by the King Of NY, then think again.

NYC producer Statik Selektah posted a totally unheard verse from Big Poppa himself this past weekend, while thanking creative director Joe Lyons for the “reminder.”

Lyons has announced via IG @everydayisacanvas page that he is prepping a live Biggie show on May 14, featuring more unheard and unreleased verses from the late Ready To Die emcee. Check out the verse dropped by Selektah below.

