MTV is Set to Upload ‘Punk’d’ and ‘Cribs’ Episodes on YouTube

MTV is Set to Upload ‘Punk’d’ and ‘Cribs’ Episodes on YouTube

These are uncertain times, but one good thing to come out of the quarantine is loads of content is being produced or repurposed for the Internet.

MTV is uploading full episodes of hit series Punk’d and Cribs to the MTV Vault YouTube channel.

Shows like these were the blueprint for all the digital content that we know and love today.

There are hours worth of content from the likes of 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo and many, many more to keep us entertained for hours.

Advertisement

Hopefully, MTV plans to release more content to help with our nostalgic blues.