Offset Joins Forces With Young Thug, Rich The Kid, and Saint JHN to Raise Money for ATL Food Banks

Offset is using his star power to give back to his hometown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Migos rapper took to Instagram to announce that he’s coordinating a virtual concert with himself, Young Thug, Rich the Kid, and Saint JHN, in an effort to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief effort.

The show is going down on Wednesday, April 29th from 4-6 PM PDT on various Oculus networks. The performances are scheduled in the following order:

4:00pm PST – SAINt JHN

4:30pm PST – Rich the Kid

5:00pm PST – Young Thug

5:30pm PST – Offset

“YO! I’M SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE OFFSET AND FRIENDS! I’M TEAMING UP WITH @thuggerthugger1 @richthekid AND @saintjhn TO RAISE FUNDS FOR ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK, A FEEDING AMERICA PARTNER. WE WILL BE HOSTING A VIRTUAL LIVESTREAM PERFORMANCE EXCLUSIVELY ON OCULUS VENUES AND FACEBOOK, PRESENTED BY SUPERSPHERE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 AT 4PM – 6PM PDT. CHECK THIS LINK FOR ALL THE DETAILS,” Offset captioned when announcing the event.

Fans can make donations here.