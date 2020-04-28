Offset is using his star power to give back to his hometown during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Migos rapper took to Instagram to announce that he’s coordinating a virtual concert with himself, Young Thug, Rich the Kid, and Saint JHN, in an effort to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief effort.
The show is going down on Wednesday, April 29th from 4-6 PM PDT on various Oculus networks. The performances are scheduled in the following order:
4:00pm PST – SAINt JHN
4:30pm PST – Rich the Kid
5:00pm PST – Young Thug
5:30pm PST – Offset
“YO! I’M SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE OFFSET AND FRIENDS! I’M TEAMING UP WITH @thuggerthugger1 @richthekid AND @saintjhn TO RAISE FUNDS FOR ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK, A FEEDING AMERICA PARTNER. WE WILL BE HOSTING A VIRTUAL LIVESTREAM PERFORMANCE EXCLUSIVELY ON OCULUS VENUES AND FACEBOOK, PRESENTED BY SUPERSPHERE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 AT 4PM – 6PM PDT. CHECK THIS LINK FOR ALL THE DETAILS,” Offset captioned when announcing the event.
Fans can make donations here.