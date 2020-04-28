Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair has lost his mother and brother due to coronavirus.



Telfair’s brother, Dan Turner, passed away on March 28 from the virus, which was followed by his 64-year-old mother Erica on Monday. The New York Post states that she had a battle with the virus but the official cause of death has not been disclosed.



Cousin of Telfair and also a former NBA player, Stephon Marbury, spoke with The undefeated at the end of last month revealing that Telfair’s mom was “fighting for her life” after updating the publication on Dan’s death.



“Let me see them X-rays. I ain’t no expert. We just hurt!” Telfair posted on his Instagram story quoting Kanye West’s “Roses.”



“Rest In Peace Mommy,” Ethan Telfair, Sebastian’s younger brother, wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Until we meet again my angel.”



“Today i lost my big brother and it’s ripping my heart and spirit apart,” Ethan would write on Twitter in March. “I love you so much and i don’t know how I’m going to get over this.”

