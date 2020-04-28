Kansas City Chiefs 1st-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire is excited to work with Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

In fact, he thinks the quarterback is a Hall of Famer!

The former LSU star told this to TMZ just days after he was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the NFL draft.

“It made me feel like this was the right place to be,” said Edwards-Helaire. “This is where God wanted me to be.”

“And, ultimately. Man, MVP quarterback, soon to be Hall of Famer — he’s going to be a Hall of Famer, so for him to send my name in and want me to play with him, it made me feel a little special.”

Clyde also revealed that when he found out Patrick had advised the Chiefs to pick him before the draft, he became even more enamored.

Clyde is expected to have a huge role in the Chiefs’ offense. They will look for him to catch passes from Mahomes in 2020.

