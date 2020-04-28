Donald Trump wants to end the White House coronavirus briefings, and it’s not because he made the foolish suggestion to inject disinfectant to people’s bodies. It’s because he feels like too many reporters ask “hostile questions.”

He took to Twitter to say the briefings aren’t “worth his time” but noted that they garner record ratings. “What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

This comes a day after he made the dumbass statement about disinfectant injections. “I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning,” Trump said, according to the White House transcript from Thursday evening’s briefing. “Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”

Lysol’s manufacturer even had to issue a statement warning people to not consume disinfectant under any circumstance.

Advertisement

Reminder: Lysol disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as directed and in line with usage guidelines pic.twitter.com/yPVhvINxbU — Lysol (@Lysol) April 24, 2020

Trump later claimed that he was just joking, “I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen,” he told reporters Friday at an Oval Office bill signing.

Unfortunately, the New York City Poison Control Center reported that exposure to household chemicals spiked since the President’s remarks. The New York Daily news reports “30 cases of possible exposure to disinfectants between 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday.”