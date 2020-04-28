Lil Baby To QC: ‘Give Me $5 Million Or I’m Going To Hustle’

After dropping the first a No. 1 album in My Turn, Atlanta rap star Lil Baby is feeling himself and rightfully so. Lil Wayne has declared him as one of his favorite artists out right now, but with most of the country at a standstill, he feels he’s not getting his just due.

On a casual IG Live appearance, the “Woah” rapper declared that if his label didn’t come up off of $5 million, he was going to go back to the block.

“I told my label they need to give me $5 million or I’m going to hustle, f**k it. Give me $5 million or I’m doing what I do,” said Lil Baby.

After the Internet believed it was a bit of issues in the money, Lil Baby hit Instagram to share that it was all a joke.

