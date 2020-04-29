6ix9ine just received some good news. The rainbow-colored hair rapper is serving the rest of his sentence on house arrest following his release earlier this month. Since then he has been trying to find as many loopholes as he can to continue his artistry. Earlier today, the “Gummo” rapper was granted permission to record music videos in his backyard upon his lawyer’s request for 2 hours per week. In addition, he is allowed to work on music in his basement for 8 hours per day.

If you ask Tekashi 6ix9ine, 2020 is starting off as a blessing in disguise. At the end of 2019, he was set to be released in August of this year. Due to the deadly nature of COVID-19, the Bushwick rapper is finishing his sentence home and gets to release music. There is no telling what we will get from 6ix9ine on Friday, May 8. Whatever it is, it will be something to talk about following its release. For now, all we know is the 23-year-old rapper will be celebrating his birthday on that date as a semi-free man.