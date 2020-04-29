New York native Ashanti has won the hearts of many following her head bopping hits and commendable guest appearances in the movie world. The singer’s career took off in the early 2000s following her debut single, “Foolish” which earned the singer the highest first-week sales for a female artist debut.

To this day, Ashanti still dibbles and dabbles in the music industry and can be heard on features with Tory Lanez, DaBaby, Fabulous, and more. Her latest feature, “Nasty” from DaBaby’s third studio album, Blame It On Baby just earned the Murda Inc singer another entry on Billboard charts as she shared the news on her social media.

Congratulations to R&B singer, Ashanti. Would you be here for an Ashanti comeback album?