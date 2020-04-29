Brandy is set to make her return to music. This Friday, the R&B legend will release her new single “Baby Mama,” which is set to feature Chance the Rapper.



The new song is produced by Hit-Boy and has been teased on Instagram.



“It has such a message,” Brandy said on SiriusXM’s Laura Coates Show. “It’s celebrating mothers out there who are out there doing their best for their children and striving in their independence, in their strength, in their power. I just wanted to come out with a powerful message like that.”



You can catch the preview below.

