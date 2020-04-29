In an interview with iconic model/actress Naomi Campbell on her livestream podcast No Filter With Naomi, Hip Hop mogul Diddy weighed in on the 2020 election and gave a very controversial ultimatum to both political parties; the “Black vote’ is not free and he will hold his vote until one of the two party’s representatives makes a valid agreement with African Americans.

The Bad Boy founder stated very candidly, “The Black vote is not gonna be for free. We’re gonna have to see some promises…you know, what are we getting in return for our vote? Nothing has changed for Black America. In order for us to vote for Biden, we cant be taken for granted like we always are because we’re supposed to be democrats or because people are afraid of Trump. It’s whoever go take care of our community, whoever wants to make a deal. It’s business at this point. You know, we can’t trust politicians.”

Combs goes on with his bipartisan criticism, saying, “We want to know very clearly. Just like Trump made it clear that he wanted to build a wall, Biden needs to make it clear that he’s gonna change the lives and quality of life of Black and brown people. Or else he can’t get the vote. I will hold the vote hostage if I have to.”

One of Diddy’s own employees, Kenny Burns, who is the Senior Vice President of Brand Development for Diddy’s Combs Enterprises, vehemently disagreed with his boss. Burns said that Diddy’s comments were “very irresponsible”, but his comment was erased from Diddy’s account.

“WOW @Diddy. You erase My Truthful Comment and keep the VOTE FOR TRUMP comments on Your Page. Then You Block Me…lol. And You’re really going to wait til it’s 2 Candidates to say that Your Holding ‘Our Vote’… Come on Champ! This is NOT Leadership!!! Where were You during the primaries??? What Happened to #VoteOrDie??? TRUMP BEiNG PUT OUT OF OFFiCE iS THE ONLY OPTiON!!! PERiOD.”