America’s foremost expert on novel coronavirus COVID-19 says sports might be canceled this year.

This news comes while Major League Baseball is plotting a return. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci lead of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has a solemn prediction for sports.

According to Fauci, without widespread testing and quick results, sports may be sidelined for the duration of 2020.

“Safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything,” Fauci told the New York Times. “If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season.’”

Earlier this month, Fauci said, “there’s a way” for sports to come back if they sacrifice fans. Also, if they quarantine teams in hotels between games.

“I would love to be able to have all sports back,” said Fauci. “But as a health official and a physician and a scientist, I have to say, right now, when you look at the country, we’re not ready for that yet.”

The MLB is hopeful it can return to action this season. Currently, they are looking at games starting in early July. If they are heeding Dr. Fauci’s warning then mass testing and a quarantine plan will most likely follow.