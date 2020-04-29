With a Whitney Houston biopic currently in development, we will have another icon getting the big-screen treatment. TheJasmineBRAND details auditions for a Janet Jackson biopic were being held before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

A Janet Jackson film could incorporate many phases in her life ranging from her roles in sitcoms during the 1970s and 80s like Good Times and Diff’rent Strokes, her music dominance that led to numerous platinum certifications and more.

Jackson’s 2019 residency pulled in $13 million and she was set to release a new album in Black Diamond, which would be supported by a tour of the same name. Those plans appear to hit a snag due to the pandemic, with details of rescheduling or adjustment scarce. 

A month ago Jackson alluded to the launch of her tour stating: “Can y’all just stay inside? I got s-t to do in June. She was also supposed to headline the 2020 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans during the Fourth of July weekend. That festival is canceled for this year.

Jackson issued a message to essential workers earlier this week thanking them for their efforts.

View this post on Instagram

Hey u guys! 😊 While most of us are inside there are many brave people around the world that aren’t able to be isolated because we need them. 🤗 I want to take a moment to recognize and say thank you to the nurses, doctors, hospitals, healthcare providers, scientists, drivers, pilots, flight attendants, delivery teams, cleaners, grocery stores, clerks, teachers, managers, men and women in uniform, sanitation facilities, janitorial teams, reporters, journalists, security professionals and everyone around the world who are working nonstop to end the spread of the virus. Putting themselves at risk to protect, serve and provide for us. • YOU are seen and forever appreciated. Thank U and please stay safe. 🙏🏽 • Let’s all keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE. Put a heart below to show your love & support. • 🖤❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤍🤎

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on