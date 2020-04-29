With a Whitney Houston biopic currently in development, we will have another icon getting the big-screen treatment. TheJasmineBRAND details auditions for a Janet Jackson biopic were being held before the coronavirus pandemic hit.



A Janet Jackson film could incorporate many phases in her life ranging from her roles in sitcoms during the 1970s and 80s like Good Times and Diff’rent Strokes, her music dominance that led to numerous platinum certifications and more.



Jackson’s 2019 residency pulled in $13 million and she was set to release a new album in Black Diamond, which would be supported by a tour of the same name. Those plans appear to hit a snag due to the pandemic, with details of rescheduling or adjustment scarce.



A month ago Jackson alluded to the launch of her tour stating: “Can y’all just stay inside? I got s-t to do in June. She was also supposed to headline the 2020 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans during the Fourth of July weekend. That festival is canceled for this year.

Jackson issued a message to essential workers earlier this week thanking them for their efforts.