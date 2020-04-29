Jason Mitchell Says Drugs, Guns Didn’t Belong to Him

Jason Mitchell Says Drugs, Guns Didn’t Belong to Him

Jason Mitchell was arrested recently for drug and gun possession and the actor claims it was a simple “misunderstanding.”

The Chi rapper’s agent, Dr. Glenn Toby told the blast that his client was arrested while driving a friend’s rental and the drugs and weapon that was found didn’t belong to him.

Jason Mitchell was arrested in Harrison County Jail last week and was released on a $150,000 bond.

This was his recent run-in with the law. Following claims of misconduct, Mitchell was fired from the Netflix movie Desperado and dropped by Showtime’s The Chi.

Advertisement

His co-star Tiffany Boone left the series claiming that he sexually harassed her, but he denied those claims.