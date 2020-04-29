Jason Mitchell was arrested recently for drug and gun possession and the actor claims it was a simple “misunderstanding.”
The Chi rapper’s agent, Dr. Glenn Toby told the blast that his client was arrested while driving a friend’s rental and the drugs and weapon that was found didn’t belong to him.
Jason Mitchell was arrested in Harrison County Jail last week and was released on a $150,000 bond.
This was his recent run-in with the law. Following claims of misconduct, Mitchell was fired from the Netflix movie Desperado and dropped by Showtime’s The Chi.
His co-star Tiffany Boone left the series claiming that he sexually harassed her, but he denied those claims.