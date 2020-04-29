When you a billionaire what’s $225,000 to you? For Kanye West its the cost of his childhood home in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago. WGN Chicago reports Ye dropped that to own the home and will throw in an additional $60,000 for repairs.



The home was bought by Kanye’s late mother Donda in the 1980s but was sold in 2004.



“It’s on South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighborhood. It went through foreclosure and several years ago a foundation that Kanye was involved with, but Rhymefest — one of Kanye’s collaborators — bought it,” the report states.



Speaking of Rhymefest, there was a rift between and Ye over the foundation named after Donda, which included the money necessary to repair the home. But now with the home back in the ownership of Ye, there are no reports of what will be next for the property.



You can see the home in a feature from area real estate expert Dennis Rodkin below.

