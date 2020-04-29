When you have the same name as one of the biggest icons of the 20th century who is no longer alive, people are bound to accuse you of scamming but this wasn’t the case this week in Kentucky.

46 year old Tupac Shakur became a centerpiece of conversation in Kentucky after Governor Andy Beshear erroneously used him as an example of people attempting poke fun at the state’s unemployment system.

“We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky,” said Beshear. “And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through so many other claims.”

The Lexington, KY resident said he wanted an apology from the Governor for making such a spectacle about his name. “I’ve been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills,” adding, “I’m hurt, I’m really embarrassed and I’m shocked. He needs to apologize. That’s just my name.”

Gov. Bashear did actually call Shakur to apologize, who responded with the grace and forgiveness after the convo between the restaurant worker and the politician. “I understand, he’s dealing with a lot,” said Shakur. “Mistakes happen.”