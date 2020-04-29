Kodak Black Wants Donald Trump to ‘Pull Up’ on Him to Discuss ‘Brilliant Idea’

Kodak Black feels like he has useful for Donald Trump and even offered his life for it.

The controversial rapper wrote the crazy message on Instagram and tagged his lawyer, Braford Cohen, trying to coordinate the meet-up. “@lawronin, tell donald trump to pull-up on me, i got a brilliant idea.”

“I thought of something back in miami but i dismissed it kuz i be thinking i’m crazy sometimes. This s*** keeps following me tho!” He also says his chat has nothing to do with his wrongful conviction.

Kodak Black reassured that this will be a safe, corona-free meeting. “Come see me i got my corona mask on,” he wrote in the lengthy post. The most bizarre part of the request was the Florida rapper offering his life if Trump feels like he wasted his time. “@realdonaldtrump if it’s not worth anything you can kill me! I’m ill forreal.”

There’s no telling what Black wants to talk about but if it’s worth his life, it must be good.