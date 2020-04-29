Some people across the country have had the pleasure of getting their bank accounts stimulated, but citizens in Puerto Rico are still waiting for their money to be disbursed.

The mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulín Cruz, told MSNBC on Saturday the people in the United States territory are still waiting for the $1,200 they were promised.

The Mayor of San Juan says no one in Puerto Rico has received their $1200 stimulus money

“No one in Puerto Rico has received their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks from the federal government,” Mayor Yulín Cruz said. “We’re having problems with a local $500 check that the governor said was going to be distributed.”

Mayor Yulín Cruz added that many federal promises have been delayed. There are over 130,000 unemployment applications that have been neglected on top of the new food stamps requests that have been backlogged.

The island has a record of 1,300 cases, with 83 deaths. The outbreak caused the island to lockdown until May, which means they’re in need of federal assistance from the government.