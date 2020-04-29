Former NBA star, Shaquille O’Neal is among many celebrities with a good heart. The NBA legend has proved his deed as a good samaritan once again after paying for the funeral cost of an 11-year-old Louisiana child who was killed in a car crash at the beginning of the month.

11-year-old Keshon Batiste and 12-year-old Trayvon Alexander sadly were involved in a fatal car accident after riding in the backseat of a vehicle after it crashed into a ditch and struck a tree. Alexander’s family had insurance which would cover funeral expenses, but the family of Batiste seemed to have a little more difficulty raising the money to cover the young child’s funeral. As a result, the Batiste family created a GoFundMe in an effort to raise funds to bury their loved one.

Phil Conrad, retired chief deputy officer of Lafayette City also a friend of Shaquille O’Neal informed the NBA legend that the Batiste family needed to raise a little more to meet the GoFundMe goal. “When I called him back and told him that the family had raised over $3,000 in a GoFundMe, but was still short of what they needed, he immediately stopped what he was doing and sent money to me, and I wrote a check,” Conrad mentioned.

Following O’Neal’s good deed, both Alexander and Batiste were laid to rest. Our condolences and prayers go out to the families of the two young men.

