Smoove L was reportedly arrested with a loaded gun after running a red light, NYC cops said Tuesday. The Brooklyn native, whose real name is Lefty Sanders, was driving a 2015 black suburban on Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bed-Stuy just before 5:45 p.m. when he ran through the light at Green Avenue and pulled over.

When police approached the SUV, they reportedly smelled weed from the driver’s side. The 19-year-old rapper allegedly had a loaded black Ruger and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and given traffic and drug summonses.

Smoove L has yet to comment on the incident. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

If you’re unfamiliar with L, he’s one of the notable figures of the Brooklyn Drill wave. He brought melody to the movement with his breakout single, “New Apolos” in November and has been building the momentum since. He signed to Interscope Records at the top of the year.

He told Complex he’s been making music since he was 13. “I stopped around 14. I was in the streets and playing basketball,” he remembers. “Then, at the end of 10th grade, going into 11th, I started again. That’s the moment I noticed I want to rap for real, for real. Anybody was just getting on. I was like, ‘Fuck it, I’m about to rap.’”