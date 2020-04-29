In the 3rd edition of successful comic La Boriquena, Latinx artists, actors, and activists are featured on the cover while commemorating the 125th anniversary of the Puerto Rican flag. Rosario Dawson, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, and several others are among the crop of familiar faces portrayed in the new issue as they race to protect their homeland in true Boriqua spirit.

The issue is available for pre-order now with the official release going down on November 4th. Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, the author of the graphic novel, commissioned illustrator Ana Teresa Rivera to create the scene depicted on the cover — a march of activists defending their island as our lead superhero guides them.

Miranda-Rodriguez is also collaborating with Masks of America to raise money for FDA-certified N95 masks that will be shipped to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. Donations can be made via the virtual GoFundMe campaign, which has a goal of $250,000 in assistance.