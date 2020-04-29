SOURCE SPORTS: Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction to Be Moved to 2021

SOURCE SPORTS: Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction to Be Moved to 2021

Looks like Derek Jeter will have to wait for his enshrinement in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

An announcement is expected this week postponing the induction ceremonies until next summer.

Derek Jeter was up this year and his army of pinstripe fans will now have to wait until next summer.

However, economically, the town that hosts the annual event, Cooperstown, will have to try to make it without the revenue generator.

With COVID-19 still in swing and only a handful of states choosing to slowly reopen, towns like Cooperstown are having it rough.

The Hall of Fame normally attracts roughly over 60 Hall of Famers from around the country every year for the induction. With almost forty Hall of Famers that are 70 or older, precautions to ensure their safety is the highest priority.