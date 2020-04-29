While the New York Knicks have hired a new president of basketball operations, many speculated that general manager Scott Perry wouldn’t return. Fortunately, that isn’t the case.

Perry’s contract with the Knicks was set to expire this year, but Newsday’s Steve Popper reports that the two sides have agreed to a new one-year deal. Knicks president Leon Rose confirmed that Perry will remain with the team in a statement.

“Scott is a well-respected basketball executive who I have known for more than 20 years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we look to build a winning team in New York,” Rose said.

In three seasons with Perry as general manager, the Knicks have compiled a 67-163 record and haven’t made the playoffs in each of those seasons.

When the Knicks announced Steve Mills was leaving his position as president before to the trade deadline, Perry took over on an interim basis until Rose was officially hired.

Perry is well respected around the league and a lot of the knicks’ dysfunction wasn’t all his doing. The Knicks may have been looking for a big name to hire in their front office, but somehow manage to stand back heading into a summer of uncertainty in terms of the new direction of the team.