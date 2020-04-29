The youngest of the Ball brothers is punching his ticket for the 2020 NBA Draft. LaMelo Ball as expected will be shooting his shot at Pro ball and is projected as a top-three lottery pick.

LaMelo has become a basketball journeyman in many ways. The 19-year-old hooper turned away from his commitment to UCLA in 2017 and since then has played professionally in Lithuania, the LaVar Ball run JBA League, Spire Institute, and ended his journey with a season in Australia’s National Basketball League.

LaMelo averaged a healthy 17 points 7 assists and 7 rebounds playing in Australia for the Illawarra Hawks. The 6’7 Point Guard reportedly is expected to sign with Roc Nation Sports along with his oldest brother and New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball.

