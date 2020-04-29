SOURCE SPORTS: NCAA Finally Considering to Allow Student-Athletes to Be Paid for Their Likeness

SOURCE SPORTS: NCAA Finally Considering to Allow Student-Athletes to Be Paid for Their Likeness

The NCAA has been catching heat for decades for not allowing their student-athletes to be compensated for their likeness and performance on the field and court. Looks like the NCAA has finally come to their senses.

A significant development occurred as the NCAA Board of Governors supported proposed rule changes from a working group to allow athletes to take advantage of these rights.

The NCAA board announced it supports a rule change that would allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics, starting in 2021. It also supports compensation for other opportunities, including social media. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2020

“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of Ohio State, in an NCAA statement. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”

For far too long, the student-athletes couldn’t benefit from their talents while the NCAA made billions off their names and likeness. With the NBA G League gaining stop recruits, its a matter of time before the NFL thinks of a developmental system of their own and a similar situation like the G League. While the NCAA isn’t paying the student-athletes, allowing them to hustle and make their own deals, might influence them to stay on campus.

Advertisement

NCAA is late to the party, but they’re finally seeing some of the errors of their ways.