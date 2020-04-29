SOURCE SPORTS: Top Five Star Recruit Daishen Nix Decommits From UCLA and is Heading to NBA G League

The NBA G League continues to gain traction and now it gains another top recruit. Daishen Nix was committed to attend UCLA this fall, decided to de-commit and change his plans.

Nix, a five-star prospect who is considered by many to be the top point guard in the country, has agreed to a deal with the NBA G League. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Nix is expected to earn around $300,000 for one season.

Five-star prospect Daishen Nix has decommitted from UCLA and plans to sign in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2020

G League deal for Daishen Nix — arguably the best point guard in the 2021 NBA draft — is expected to be in the $300,000 range, sources said. https://t.co/V96P84WInb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2020

Nix is a five-star prospect out of Trinity International High School in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder is ranked as the top point guard in the country.

Nix joins Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd as members of the inaugural G League select team, which amounts to an NBA Academy of sorts. Green signed a deal that can be worth in excess of $500,000, while Todd’s deal is reportedly is worth $250,000.

Nix and others are seeing the value of playing in an NBA developmental league rather than going to play for the NCAA.

Nix has the potential to be a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, so why not get paid and develop in the G league first? It sounds like a smart move for Nix.