According to several confirmed news reports, IG star Supreme Patty was arrested on Sunday for illegal gun possession and resisting arrest in Florida after police pulled him over for exceeding speeds over 100 mph.

The world-renowned IG personality was speeding Volusia County, which os near his hometown of Daytona Beach when he was stopped and detained by authorities. When police conducted a search of his vehicle, which yielded a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 assault rifle. Police also charged patty, whose real name is Patrick Wallace, with resisting arrest for allegedly being defiant while they were trying to cuff him.

Wallace was taken into custody and released soon thereafter on a $3,250 bond.