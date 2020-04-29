Christopher Marshall is lucky to be alive right now. The Texas native was in intensive care for three weeks before recovering from the coronavirus.

Marshall, 37, tested positive in March but dismissed the symptoms he exhibited as allergies. The symptoms got worse and he developed pneumonia in his lungs. His wife convinced him to go to the hospital where he was intubated and placed in a medically induced coma due to lack of oxygen.

When he learned he had to be put in a coma, he was nervous just like any person would be. “On the outside, I was calm, but, on the inside, I was very fearful because I’ve never been put to sleep like that before,” Marshall recalled.

Marshall’s condition became grave after he was given which didn’t work well with his pre-existing diabetes. He was airlifted to Texas where he received aggressive treatment consisting of oxygenating his blood from outside his body with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, life support machine. He was also given fentanyl.

Christopher Marshall woke up on the day of his birthday on March 31st. Bless him.