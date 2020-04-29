Just after it’s debut two days ago, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi’s new single, “The Scotts” is making waves and breaking records on Spotify. The song originally was used in Travis Scott’s virtual Fortnite concert set and is now available on all music retail platforms.

With currently trending artwork by designer KAWS, “The Scotts” hit No. 1 on the global Spotify chart with 7.45 million streams, taking the cake as 2020’s biggest debut so far. Travis Scott’s “Astronomical” show on Fortnite also broke an additional record with over 12.3 million players participating live at one point.

Kid Cudi, who is of Afro-Mexican descent tweeted on Wednesday, “THE SCOTTS HERE TO SAVE THE WORLD” and it seems that their fans agree.