Let’s just hope that ATL rapper Gunna’s new car accessories serve no real purpose.

Gunna was on IG showing off his new bulletproof Caddy, telling his followers, “I just bought a bulletproof Cadillac, too,” as he rolled down the inch thick plexiglass window on the car’s driver side.

His new Wunna album is geared up for a summer release while the mixtape with Chris Brown will be hitting the streets by Cinco De Mayo.