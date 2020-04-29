Will Smith is in-arguably one of Hollywood’s most successful actors. The Fresh Prince has made his way to be one of America’s favorite black dads on social media. From his fun adventures and dance challenges on social media to his intellectual discussions on the Red Table Talk with his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith fans can all agree that they wanted to see more of Smith’s charming personality.

As if their request has been heard, in a snap of a finger the Hollywood actor has launched his own Snapchat series titled, Will at Home. Which comes in during the right time, being that everyone has been practicing social distancing during quarantine season. Speaking of Fresh Prince, Will has reunited the cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air over a zoom call. The virtual reunion included Karyn Parsons, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcel, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. This reunion marks the first time that the cast has been seen together since the show ended in 1996. The cast revisited old footage of the show and discussed DJ Jazzy Jeff’s Coronavirus scare.

The reunion isn’t over yet, part two of the reunion will air Thursday at 6 AM Eastern Time on Snapchat’s discover page, which will include a special tribute to the late James Avery, aka Uncle Phil.