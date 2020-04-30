Tekashi 6ix9ine is home after snitching on the Nine Trey Bloods he was affiliated with. He’s clearly no good in the hood but we’re all silently waiting to see who’s going to be the first Hip Hop artist to collaborate with the disgraced rapper.

Many people believed 50 Cent would work with the Brooklyn rapper who he once referred to as his son. “I wouldn’t work with him. What it is, is it’s just against the way I grew up,” Fif told Big Boy in a new interview on Thursday. “Remember I told you I understood why he did what he did?”

Fif continued, “When you say he’s not a gang member or he’s not this kinda guy, but you slept with his baby’s mother and you gonna do something to his mother—tell any traditional kid, tell actual consumers of music in middle America that’s gonna buy the actual CD, that hits the button—tell them that somebody slept with my girlfriend and had intentions of hurting my mom. And you want me to do 40 years for them?”

“Without speaking in a negative way about [6ix9ine]—I think the new artists are gonna adjust to him,” 50 went on. “They gonna work with him. Watch, because he’ll have some success and then you’ll start to see people not care so much and it’ll be more important to them to have a hit than to stand with that.”

What are your thoughts? Check out the full interview below: