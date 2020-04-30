There’s one less thing for the Cuomo family to be worried about. In the midst of all going on some good news is better than none especially when it hits close to home. Chris Cuomo announced he has officially tested negative for coronavirus and has “both antibodies” a month after testing positive for the virus.

The CNN anchor, who has been transparent about his encounter with the virus since publicizing his diagnosis, broke the news Monday night on “Cuomo Prime Time” in a segment with Dr. Sanjay Gupta defining what it may mean to test positive for coronavirus antibodies.”Is this good news or not? I thought I was going to have this big, great news after all the bad news I’ve given you about me and my family,” Cuomo thought out loud. “I tested negative. I have both antibodies: The short-term one and the long-term one. So I’m lucky, right?”. Cuomo was not clear about when he tested negative, but he did say that he “cleared the CDC threshold a while ago” and got his test back “weeks later.”

On April 20, he shared an undated video of his “official re-entry” to the main floor of his home after staying isolated in his basement.”Presumably, you’re going to have some protection against this,” Gupta shared with him. “I think that’s what most virologists will say, that’s what your friend, Dr. Anthony Fauci says as well. The thing is we need to prove it and that takes some time to show that these antibodies are truly going to protect you.” Here’s what I know,” Cuomo said ending the chat. “If they want my blood, and I’m being told they do next week, I have never given blood in my life and we both know why: It’s because I’m a wuss. But I am going to do it, although the likelihood I faint is like, 110%. But I’m going to do it, I’m going to shoot it. If they want the blood, I’m going to give it to them because that is the best thing I’ve heard of so far in terms of what I can do to help as someone who was sick.”. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to all essential workers as well as those being affected by COVID-19