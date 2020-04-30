With Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion already setting the Internet on fire, a second Hip-Hop woman duo is set to have the timeline on fire.



Doja Cat is currently on a hot streak and is reloading her “Say So” single with a remix featuring Nicki Minaj.



“CATS OUT THE BAG TWEET #SaySoRemix TO GET A SNEAK PEAK OF MY REMIX WITH @NICKIMINAJ,” Doja wrote on Twitter.

.@DojaCat's "Say So" has now sold over 1.5 million units in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) April 29, 2020

The single already hit No. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart.

YOU ASKED FOR IT 🥁 tweet #SaySoRemix to get a sneak peek of the remix ft. @NICKIMINAJ — POOSY FAT (@DojaCat) April 29, 2020

Nicki Minaj is also set to appear on a new song from Ty Dolla $ign. The Beach House crooner hit Instagram Live to showcase a preview for his new music. The Nicki song also features YG. Read more on that here.