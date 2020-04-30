Drake Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Recording “Feel No Ways”

Drake’s Views has hit its fourth birthday and a fan favorite “Feel No Ways” was part of the timeline conversation on Wednesday. Ever a giving person to his fans, Drake gave a behind-the-scenes look to the creation of the song on Instagram.

The album released in April of 2016 and was powered by the chart-topping single “Hotline Bling.” “One Dance” and “Controlla” would release as singles after and rule the summer.

Currently, leaks from Drake have poured online and earlier this month he went No. 1 again with “Toosie Slide.” In various interviews, including one with Diddy, Drake has detailed being hard at work on the album.