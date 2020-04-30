Would you risk being criminally charged to see your favorite celebrity? That is the case for a Michigan man who came face-to-face with Eminem in his home.

Slim Shady ran into the intruder in his living room as security slept through an alarm. The break-in happened around 4 AM earlier in the month, TMZ reports.

The intruder was 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes who broke into Em’s home by smashing a kitchen window with a stone and climbing inside. Upon discovery, the intruder was detained by guards and held until police arrived.

Hughes was booked with felony first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building and is currently held on a $50,000 bond in Macomb County Jail.

Advertisement