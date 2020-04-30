Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Welcome Their First Child

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Welcome Their First Child

According to several confirmed reports, rap royalty Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea welcomed a son into the world over the weekend. This is the first child for both Carti and Azalea.

The exact date of birth and name of the child is still unknown.

Pregnancy rumors began to swirl around Azalea when she began showing in December 2019, however, sources close to the couple confirmed last week that the stork would be visiting Iggy real soon.

The couple, who began dating in 2018, moved in together last year, currently reside together in Atlanta, and are undoubtedly excited about the latest addition to their family.

Advertisement