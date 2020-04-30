SOURCE SPORTS: Isiah Thomas Says Michael Jordan is Not Even in the Top 3 Players He Played Against

Since this past Sunday, it seems that Isiah Thomas is getting his digs back at Michael Jordan after he was called an “asshole” in The Last Dance.

Speaking with Bill Reiter at CBS Sports, Thomas stated that Michael Jordan wasn’t the best player he ever played against. In fact, he doesn’t even crack the top three.

“When you put Jordan and his basketball team in the ’80s, they weren’t a very successful team. They just weren’t,” Thomas said. “When you talk about Jordan and his team dominating, they dominated the ’90s. But when you put him with those Lakers teams and those Pistons teams and those Celtics teams, they all beat him. They just did.

“What separated Jordan from all of us was he was the first one to three-peat. But he didn’t three-peat against Magic, Larry and Dr. J.”

As for his three, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is number one with Larry bird at the second spot and Magic Johnson at number 3. Jordan is at the four spot before the top five is finished with Julius “Dr. J” Erving.

