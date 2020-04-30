Jennifer Hudson Asks The Internet If They See A Resemblance Between Her And Megan Thee Stallion

Well, from this angle…yeah, we can see it too.

After a host of friends have been in her ear about it, actress and songstress Jennifer Hudson took to social media to take a poll to see if her friends are right about her looking like rap phenomenon Megan Thee Stallion.

She posted a pic of herself next to one of the “Savage” rapper after a friend saw a pic of Megan and messaged her, saying, “thought this was you for a second.”

Megan is definitely enjoying all of the extra attention, especially after landing the “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé.

