Kodak Black Wants His Fans To Write Him In Prison

If you ever wanted to get in touch with Kodak Black, this may probably be your best chance to actually get a response.

Black, who changed his name to Bill K. Kapri, posted his prison number and address on his Instagram page today(April 30), telling his followers to send kites and flicks, since he has nothing but time on his hands.

In the caption, the Broward County rapper wrote, “Y’all Strike @ Me But Make Sho Y’all Don’t Write On The Back Of The Page, Only The Front Side & No More Than 5 Sheets. Shoot A N***a Some Pics Too!”

As previously reported, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison on weapons charges. While incarcerated, the “Zeze” rapper was hit with an additional year in prison for similar weapons charges in New York. charges.

