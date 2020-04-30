Los Angeles is taking the lead in the pandemic by offering free COVID-19 testing to residents. On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that L.A. will be the first major city to provide free testing at city-run sites.

According to the L.A. Times, California has had almost 50,000 cases of COVID-19 and just under 2,000 deaths. In Los Angeles, they saw a spike in cases on Wednesday pushing the total to more than 22,000 according to the Times. Health officials and Mayor Garcetti believe that testing is essential in beating the pandemic.

California is the 5th leading state in coronavirus cases with New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Illinois being the top 4 respectively.

Advertisement