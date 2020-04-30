The Beyhive and hotties are buzzing over the surprise release of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyonce.

Yonce snatched our wig when she spits, “Hips tik tok when I dance, on that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFan.”

Megan Thee Stallion has openly expressed her love for Queen Bey and manifested the “Savage” (Remix). “I wanna work with Beyoncé. I have to get the OG hottie, the Houston hottie, to do a song with me,” she told Complex in 2019. The female empowerment and strength shine through the song, and they’re donating the profits to charity.

The Houston natives pledged to donate their proceeds to their hometown via Bread of Life, Inc. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic they’ve made contactless food and essential deliveries to at least 500 families weekly, including 100 quarantined seniors. They’ve also been developing a telehealth program to provide help to high-risk individuals, and so much more groundbreaking work.

Advertisement